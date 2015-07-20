FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Supreme Court rules against GATE bondholders
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
July 20, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

New York Supreme Court rules against GATE bondholders

Daniel Stanton

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (IFR) - The New York Supreme Court has ruled against holders of a $625 million bond due 2019 issued by Global A&T Electronics, a subsidiary of Singapore’s United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC), according to a Singapore stock exchange filing published on Monday.

A law firm representing holders of more than 25 percent of its 10 percent senior secured bonds due 2019 had claimed that the issuer had triggered a default on the 2019s when it made a further issue of the notes to lenders in an exchange offer in September 2013.

GATE issued $502.257 million of the 2019s to lenders of term loans in return for cancelling the principal repayments.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS managed the original bond offering in January 2013. The 2019s were quoted at 92.3/94.7 this morning, according to Tradeweb.

UTAC is headquartered in Singapore and provides semiconductor testing and assembly services. It filed for a $350 million Nasdaq IPO last week, with private equity investors TPG Capital and Affinity Equity Partners expected to sell their stakes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.