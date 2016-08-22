FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's CB Air to acquire rival air taxi firm Global Aviation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil's CB Air to acquire rival air taxi firm Global Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's air taxi service CB Air, owned by Michael Klein, a major shareholder at retailer Via Varejo SA, will buy rival Global Aviation for 38 million reais ($12 million), both companies said in a statement.

The deal means CB Air, founded by Klein three years ago, will increase its fleet to 32 aircraft from 12, and will have combined revenue of 200 million reais next year, the companies said.

CB Air will also take on Global Aviation's debt, which it is in the process of valuing.

The Klein family owns a 27 percent stake in Via Varejo, which is controlled by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição , owned by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA .

The family has recently diversified its holdings into real estate in Brazil and the United States, with more than 400 properties worth around 5 billion reais. ($1 = 3.2062 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.