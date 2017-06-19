(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 19 U.S. banks are profiting from
higher official interest rates by not commensurately increasing
the rates paid out on deposits, giving them an income advantage
over their European peers.
The question now is whether those margins - the widest in
years - start to narrow if banks are forced to increase savings
rates for customers. And if they do, will banks' profits and
share prices come under pressure?
The spread between U.S. commercial deposit rates and
interbank Libor or official policy rates should, in theory, be
thin. For most of the last quarter century it has been no more
than 10 basis points either way although banks will try to
ensure they retain some cushion.
That's currently the situation with UK and euro zone banks.
The spread between 1-month UK commercial deposit rates and
1-month sterling Libor is just 3 basis points, and the euro zone
equivalent is 5 basis points.
Of course, neither the Bank of England nor European Central
Bank is raising rates. Far from it. British rates are a record
low 0.25 percent, as is the ECB's deposit rate at minus 0.4
percent.
Money market pricing suggests neither will rise any time
soon. So there's far less scope for banks in Europe to take
advantage of the widening spread between deposit and lending
rates as is typically the case.
But the Federal Reserve is raising rates, and the U.S.
commercial deposit/Libor spread has widened lock step with the
four hikes since December 2015.
That spread is now over 100 basis points, the highest in 18
years. Barring a short-lived surge to 300 bps in mid-1999, it's
the widest in 30 years.
It should be noted that commercial deposits are not quite
the proxy for wider bank funding they once were. California's
First Republic Bank, for example, funded around 30 percent
of its book via commercial deposits in 2002. That's now just
under 10 percent.
But overall net interest margin - the broadest measure of
the gap between the interest paid on deposits and the interest
earned on loans - is still the widest in years for U.S. banks,
even if not quite as historic as the commercial deposit spread.
According to BankRegData.com, the net interest margin across
U.S. banks was 3.13 percent in the first quarter. That was the
highest since 2014.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets note that U.S. bank deposits
currently stand at a record $13 trillion, in large part thanks
to the Fed's QE stimulus. They estimate that QE created between
$1.6 trillion and $2.5 trillion of new bank deposits.
But as the Fed prepares to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance
sheet, that will likely reverse. RBC expects U.S. bank deposits
to shrink by $500 billion next year as QE is withdrawn, although
the industry's organic growth should more than offset that.
"Banks may be forced to increase deposit rates faster than
expected in order to 'stem the tide'," they wrote in a note last
week.
OUTPERFORMANCE
There are many reasons why U.S. banks have outperformed
their European rivals recently, including: better cost control,
stronger balance sheets, and expectations that President Trump
would boost growth, cut corporate taxes and loosen regulation.
Since the Fed's first rate hike in December 2015 U.S.
financials have risen 25 percent, outstripping Wall Street's 19
percent rise.
By contrast, UK bank stocks have gained 17 percent over the
same period, underperforming the broader FTSE 100's 25 percent
rally. Euro zone financials are barely up at all, while the
benchmark Stoxx 50 index has risen 25 percent.
But with the "Trump bump" evaporating and inflation
remaining stubbornly low, the U.S. yield curve is flattening.
The gap between two- and 10-year U.S. yields is now around 80
bps, the smallest gap since September last year.
Flatter yield curves hurt banks, as the gap between the
level they borrow at (short end) and lend at (long end) narrows.
Another potential worry for U.S. banks in the months ahead.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)