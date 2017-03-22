EBA's Enria confident of agreement on bank models soon

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Europe's top bank regulator expects a global agreement "soon" over the models that large banks use to measure risk, the main hurdle to finalising global rules designed to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, he said on Wednesday.

"We’ve done a lot of work (on internal models), we’re very close to an agreement and I’m confident we’ll get there soon," Andrea Enria, the chairman of the European Banking authority, said at an event in Frankfurt.