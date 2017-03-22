FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBA's Enria confident of agreement on bank models soon
March 22, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 5 months ago

EBA's Enria confident of agreement on bank models soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Europe's top bank regulator expects a global agreement "soon" over the models that large banks use to measure risk, the main hurdle to finalising global rules designed to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, he said on Wednesday.

"We’ve done a lot of work (on internal models), we’re very close to an agreement and I’m confident we’ll get there soon," Andrea Enria, the chairman of the European Banking authority, said at an event in Frankfurt.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams

