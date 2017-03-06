FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global negative-yielding sovereign debt fell to $8.6 trln - Fitch
March 6, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 5 months ago

Global negative-yielding sovereign debt fell to $8.6 trln - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $8.6 trillion as of March 1 due to rising long-term European yields in the wake of stronger-than-forecast regional economic data, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

This compared with $9.1 trillion of negative-yielding sovereign debt on Dec. 29, 2016. The amount of negative-yielding European and Japanese government debt peaked at about $11.7 trillion last June, according to the rating agency. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

