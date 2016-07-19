FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-Prices advance as risk tolerance slides with weak stocks
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Prices advance as risk tolerance slides with weak stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Ten-year yields could fall to 1.15 to 1.10 percent range
-SocGen
    * U.S. yields edge higher after upbeat U.S. housing starts

 (Adds U.S. data, comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as risk appetite soured following declines in stocks,
weighed down by a drop in oil prices and poor consumer sentiment
data in Germany.
    Yields on U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds fell as a
result after three days of gains while those on the short end of
the curve were mixed.
    U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, in line
with overall weakness in global equities. Global bond yields
were also weaker in general, with German 10-year bunds
 at -0.084 percent.
    Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, did inch
higher after data showed U.S. housing starts rose more than
expected in June, while building permits increased 1.5 percent
last month. 
    "U.S. data since the nonfarm payrolls report for June has
been better than expected and so that has resulted in slightly
higher yields," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist
at Societe Generale in New York.
    "But this overwhelming demand for Treasuries is sure to keep
the yields even lower," he added. 
    Demand for Treasuries in almost all auctions and in the
secondary market has been robust given negative yields in major
economies such as Japan and Germany, analysts said.
    Societe Generale, in a recent research note, suggested that
given investors' healthy appetite for Treasuries, it estimated
that U.S. 10-year yields could fall to the 1.15 to 1.10 percent
range.
    In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.564
percent, down from 1.587 percent late on Monday.   
    U.S. 30-year bond prices were higher as well, up
12/32 in price, yielding 2.285 percent, down from 2.302 percent
late Monday.
    U.S. two-year notes were little changed in price,
with a yield of 0.697 percent.
    
      July 19 Tuesday 10:27AM New York / 1427 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-31/32    0.40625      
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-40/256   0.125        
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3225       0.3273       0.000
 Six-month bills               0.43         0.4369       0.000
 Two-year note                 99-220/256   0.6979       0.008
 Three-year note               99-188/256   0.8402       -0.003
 Five-year note                100-4/256    1.1217       -0.008
 Seven-year note               99-240/256   1.3844       -0.019
 10-year note                  100-136/256  1.5663       -0.021
 30-year bond                  104-156/256  2.2859       -0.016
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.00        -0.75       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.75         0.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.00         0.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -14.25         0.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -45.75         0.00       
 spread                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
