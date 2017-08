U.S. Treasury 10-year note, 30-year bond yields pare gains after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields trimmed gains on Thursday after data showed new orders for U.S. capital goods unexpectedly fell last month, offsetting an upbeat report on jobless claims which dropped last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32 in price to yield 1.861 percent, up from 1.79 percent late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year bonds were 19/32 down in price to yield 2.566 percent, up from Wednesday's 2.537 percent.

U.S. two-year note yields were at 0.876 percent, up from Wednesday's 0.872 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)