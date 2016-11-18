FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Global bond indices rack up steepest two-week losses in decades
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 9 months ago

Global bond indices rack up steepest two-week losses in decades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global bonds are set for their biggest two-week loss in decades, as rising inflation expectations dull demand for the fixed interest assets.

Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index is poised to record a 4 percent loss over the last fortnight, its steepest fall since at least 1990, according to Reuters data.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Bond Index is set to shed 1.75 percent over the last two weeks, its worst run since at least 1997.

Donald's Trump's shock win in the U.S. election last week has stoked bets that economic plans under a Trump administration would boost business investments and spending while firing up inflation.

Rising inflation erodes the value of bonds which offer set interest rates over their lifespan. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.