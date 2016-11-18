Global bond indices rack up steepest two-week losses in decades

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global bonds are set for their biggest two-week loss in decades, as rising inflation expectations dull demand for the fixed interest assets.

Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index is poised to record a 4 percent loss over the last fortnight, its steepest fall since at least 1990, according to Reuters data.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Bond Index is set to shed 1.75 percent over the last two weeks, its worst run since at least 1997.

Donald's Trump's shock win in the U.S. election last week has stoked bets that economic plans under a Trump administration would boost business investments and spending while firing up inflation.

Rising inflation erodes the value of bonds which offer set interest rates over their lifespan. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)