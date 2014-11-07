Allianz's El-Erian warns of risk of FX turmoil from central bank policy

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Central bankers should not underestimate the risk of currency market turmoil as they take monetary poilicy in divergent directions, Allianz economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Bank of France, El-Erian said central banks risked moving from being part of the solution to global economic ills, to part of the problem.

Central banks had to consider a possible trade-off between giving short-term economic stimulus and avoiding financial market turmoil, particularly through currency markets, he said.

“As much as these currency moves may contribute to global rebalancing on paper, I would just caution from a market perspective not to underestimate ... the speed and size of currency moves,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)