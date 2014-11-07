REFILE-Central bank power to boost inflation limited- French central banker

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to chance identifying slug)

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Central banks have a limited capacity to trigger inflation spikes under crisis circumstances, Bank of France deputy governor Anne Le Lorier said on Friday as both the ECB and Bank of Japan struggle to engineer more inflation.

“Inflation cannot be controlled perfectly by the central bank, the best a central bank may hope for is that it fluctuates around its target,” Le Lorier told a central banking conference.

“But I‘m a bit sceptical that in the case of crisis that traditional monetary policy can achieve a sudden spike in inflation,” she added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
