GRAPHIC-Global bond yields slump to new low

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Global government borrowing costs have slumped to record lows as a combination of financial volatility, banking stress and slowing growth and inflation saw a flight to top-rated, liquid assets amid talk of ever lower interest rates.

Data from Citi showed the aggregate yield in its World Global Bond Index comprising 23 countries fell to 0.8056 percent on Thursday, the lowest since the U.S. bank began compiling the index in the 1990s.

Rates strategists at other banks said aggregate global bond yields have not been this low in decades, or probably ever.

Yields have tumbled since the turn of the year as fears over China’s economy, plunging oil prices and December’s U.S. interest rate hike have rattled investors and triggered huge demand for government bonds.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell as low as -0.07 percent on Friday , extending the fall below zero earlier this month which was the first time that benchmark has ever turned negative for a G7 nation. Germany’s fell to 0.12 percent.

All Swiss yields out to 20 years maturity were negative this week , and the five-year German yield fell to a record low of -0.425 percent.

The value of government bonds around the world registering negative yields - effectively a charge on lending to governments - is now $6.4 trillion, JP Morgan said on Friday. That’s 27.2 percent of the bank’s global government bond index.

Just two months ago, there were $3 trillion of bonds around the world with negative yields, and only 18 months ago there were none, according to JP Morgan. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)