By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 26 If central banks have learned
anything from the Great Financial Crisis, the worst since the
1930s, it is that you don't need runaway inflation to raise
interest rates. Financial market bubbles should be enough.
The Bank for International Settlements, often considered the
central bank to the world's central banks, warned on Sunday that
policymakers should press ahead with the "great unwinding" of
post-crisis stimulus, even if "some short-term bumps in the
road" are inevitable.
Inflation shouldn't be the "be all and end all" of monetary
policy, according to BIS head of research Hyun Shin. Instead, "a
bit more emphasis" should be put on financial developments such
as the rise in credit growth and the potential economic costs of
bubbles bursting.
Shin and his colleagues should be listened to. The BIS was
one of the few institutions warning that the credit bubble being
inflated by the Alan Greenspan Fed's super-lax policy in the
mid-2000s would burst with disastrous consequences.
But even after the financial crisis plunged the world into
recession and scarily close to another Great Depression,
inflation is still the "be all and end all" for central banks
across the developed world. Parallels between now and then are
emerging.
Inflation in the industrialised world is now broadly where
it was a decade ago: extremely well contained and below most
central banks' 2 percent target. Against a backdrop of anemic
wage growth and oil slumping 20 percent in the last two months,
there's little sign of it accelerating any time soon.
In that light, the subtle but notable shift among major
central banks recently towards policy "normalisation" is
unwarranted. But while inflation poses no threat, the same
cannot be said with any surety about financial markets.
The warning signs are there: world stocks are the highest on
record, volatility is the lowest in decades, and in credit,
emerging market and high yield spreads are the narrowest in
years. Despite the Fed raising rates, U.S. financial conditions
are the easiest in over two years, according to Goldman Sachs.
Credit growth and global debt are now higher than they were
before the crisis. Bubbles are forming in equity and other
markets, inflated by global central bank stimulus which is still
running at nearly $200 billion a month.
Reflecting investors' hunt for yield, Argentina last week
issued a 100-year bond at a yield of less than 8 percent.
Argentina has defaulted at least eight times since gaining
independence in 1816 and has been in a state of default more
than half of all days since 1980. Yet investors snapped it up.
As Citi's Matt King notes, markets remain "in thrall to
central banks".
GRIN AND BEAR IT
This is why tighter policy globally could be potentially
seismic for markets. Investors have grown fat and happy on more
than two decades of policymakers targeting inflation at 2
percent and offering the implicit insurance policy of the
central bank "put".
That's the belief that central banks will do whatever it
takes to avoid the financial and economic damage a crash would
unleash. Essentially that means maintaining a loose monetary
policy and the flow of liquidity into financial assets.
Last week Bill Dudley, president of the New York Fed, and
Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England, jolted
markets by signaling their readiness to raise rates.
The Fed has already raised rates four times and is about to
reduce its balance sheet, and the European Central Bank and Bank
of Canada to varying degrees have made it clear that the
post-crisis stimulus should soon be gradually withdrawn.
The arguments against using monetary policy to curb
financial market excesses are well-known, powerful, and held by
most of the world's central banking elite over the past quarter
century.
It's too blunt a tool, the concept of financial stability is
too vague, it's impossible to accurately identify asset bubbles,
the economic and financial fallout from pricking these bubbles
is unknowable at best and catastrophic at worst.
Ultimately it's not the business of central banks to be
micro-managing markets. It's not their remit.
Central bankers including Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Mervyn
King, Lars Svensson and Jens Weidmann have argued that monetary
authorities should resist leaning against the wind and trying to
control or even prevent incipient financial booms.
But in recent years the Fed has acknowledged the risks posed
by ultra-low volatility and increased risk-taking. In 2014 Janet
Yellen said high yield, or "junk" bonds were on the Fed's radar,
warning that a sharp unwind of risk-taking behaviour in general
would be something to avoid.
A major shakeout in U.S. high yield bonds followed and
yields jumped to 10 percent in early 2016. But they're now back
to historic lows around 5.5 percent, the recovery coinciding
almost exactly with the most gradual Fed tightening cycle in
history.
This shows that higher rates are failing to quell animal
spirits. On this issue, Shin at the BIS and perma-bear Albert
Edwards at Societe Generale agree that the longer bubbles are
left to inflate, the greater the disaster when they pop.
Edwards points out the irony in trying to reflate the
economy through ultra-loose policy because bursting bubbles will
take down the economy and probably deliver the very deflation
policymakers were seeking to avoid in the first place.
"Even after the (Great Financial Crisis) they simply have
not learnt that loose money polices to blow asset price bubbles
is a catastrophic policy destined to end in failure," Edwards
warns.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)