BRIEF-Global Cosmed buys 100 pct stakes in two companies
October 14, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Global Cosmed buys 100 pct stakes in two companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global Cosmed SA :

* Said on Monday it acquired 100 pct stake (25,000 shares) in Global Cosmed Domal GmbH for 28,000 euros

* Said it acquired 100 pct stake (25,000 shares) in Domal Grundstuecksgesellschaft mbH for 28,000 euros

* Said the stakes were sold by Global Cosmed International GmbH

* Said Global Cosmed Domal GmbH and Domal Grundstuecksgesellschaft mbH have not been conducting any operations and the acquisition of 100 pct stakes in both companies is related to acquisition of domal wittol Wasch und Reinigungsmittel GmbH in liquidation

