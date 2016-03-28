FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE cotton up slightly on weaker dollar in choppy trade
March 28, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

ICE cotton up slightly on weaker dollar in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Cotton futures settled up slightly on
Monday, helped by a weaker dollar as traders remained cautious
ahead of the U.S. government's much awaited planting intentions
report on Thursday.
    "It has been a very lethargic and choppy day. I don't
foresee the market accomplishing something between now and
Thursday," said Keith Brown, proprietor and cotton trader at
Keith Brown and Co in Moultrie, Georgia.
    
    * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. 
settled up 0.08 cent, or 0.14 percent, at 57.80 cents per lb, 
after trading in the range of 57.20 and 57.99 cents a lb.
    * The dollar index was down 0.20 percent. The Thomson
Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19
commodities, was up 0.22 percent.
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position in cotton by
2,280 contracts to 38,208 in week to March 22, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on March
25. 
    

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

