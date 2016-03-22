ICE cotton up for second straight session on tight near-term supply outlook

March 22 (Reuters) - Cotton futures rose for the second straight session on Tuesday on perceptions of tight supplies, as traders continued to cover bearish bets amid an overall uptick in the broad commodities sector. The front month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. has been trading higher than the July and December contracts for just about a month. A backwardation, with nearby prices at a premium to those further out, is often seen as a sign of tight nearby supplies. "It is a sold out market," said Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton. * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled up 0.2 cent, or 0.34 percent, at 58.37 cents per lb, after touching a high of 58.44 cents. * The dollar index was up 0.37 percent. The Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19 commodities, rose 0.43 percent. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)