ICE cotton up for third straight session on short covering
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
March 23, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

ICE cotton up for third straight session on short covering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Cotton futures rose slightly on
Wednesday as a persistent short covering rally and outlook for
tight near-term supplies offset a broad downtrend in commodities
amid a stronger dollar.
    Cotton is trading on its own right now, said Louis Barbera
of ICAP Cotton.
    "The big spec (short) position hasn't gone anywhere."
    
    * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. 
settled up 0.02 cent, or 0.03 percent, at 58.39 cents per lb, 
after touching a high of 58.58 cents.
    * The dollar index was up 0.42 percent. The Thomson
Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19
commodities, was down 2.19 percent.
    * The front month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. 
has been trading higher than the July and December contracts for
about a month. A backwardation, with nearby prices at a premium
to those further out, is often seen as a sign of tight nearby
supplies.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

