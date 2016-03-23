ICE cotton up for third straight session on short covering

March 23 (Reuters) - Cotton futures rose slightly on Wednesday as a persistent short covering rally and outlook for tight near-term supplies offset a broad downtrend in commodities amid a stronger dollar. Cotton is trading on its own right now, said Louis Barbera of ICAP Cotton. "The big spec (short) position hasn't gone anywhere." * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled up 0.02 cent, or 0.03 percent, at 58.39 cents per lb, after touching a high of 58.58 cents. * The dollar index was up 0.42 percent. The Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19 commodities, was down 2.19 percent. * The front month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. has been trading higher than the July and December contracts for about a month. A backwardation, with nearby prices at a premium to those further out, is often seen as a sign of tight nearby supplies. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)