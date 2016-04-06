FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICE cotton down for third straight session
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 6, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

ICE cotton down for third straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Cotton futures settled lower for a third
straight session on Wednesday in choppy trading as traders
awaited export sales data due on Thursday.
    The market is waiting to see the export sales figures and
the supply and demand report on Tuesday, said Rogers Varner,
president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland, Mississippi, adding
that he doesn't see much activity until then.
    
    * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S.  
settled down 0.15 cent, or 0.25 percent, at 58.75 cents per lb,
after trading within a range of 58.65 and 59.28 cents a lb. 
    * Total futures market volume fell by 3,027 to 22,995 lots.
Data showed total open interest gained 2,572 to 222,515
contracts in the previous session.
    * The dollar index was down 0.16 percent. The Thomson
Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19
commodities, was up 1.39 percent.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.