ICE cotton snaps three-day losing streak on positive export sales report

April 7 (Reuters) - Cotton futures settled higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak on a positive export sales report. Sales of upland cotton totaled 210,900 running bales for the week ending March 31, up 144 percent from the previous week, with shipments hitting a high for the current marketing year, government data showed. The export sales figures were fairly broad and healthy, said Chris Kramedjian, a risk management consultant with INTL FCStone in Nashville, Tennessee, adding that the "U.S. cotton is becoming more competitive." * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled up 0.28 cent, or 0.48 percent, at 59.03 cents per lb, after hitting a high of 59.37 cents a lb. * Total futures market volume rose by 21,356 to 44,467 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 733 to 223,248 contracts in the previous session. * The dollar index was up 0.09 percent. The Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19 commodities, was down 0.41 percent. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)