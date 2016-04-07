FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE cotton snaps three-day losing streak on positive export sales report
April 7, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

ICE cotton snaps three-day losing streak on positive export sales report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Cotton futures settled higher on
Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak on a positive
export sales report.
    Sales of upland cotton totaled 210,900 running bales for the
week ending March 31, up 144 percent from the previous week,
with shipments hitting a high for the current marketing year,
government data showed. 
    The export sales figures were fairly broad and healthy, said
Chris Kramedjian, a risk management consultant with INTL FCStone
in Nashville, Tennessee, adding that the "U.S. cotton is
becoming more competitive."
        
    * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S.  
settled up 0.28 cent, or 0.48 percent, at 59.03 cents per lb,
after hitting a high of 59.37 cents a lb. 
    * Total futures market volume rose by 21,356 to 44,467 lots.
Data showed total open interest gained 733 to 223,248 contracts
in the previous session.
    * The dollar index was up 0.09 percent. The Thomson
Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19
commodities, was down 0.41 percent.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)

