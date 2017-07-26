FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. firm Global Eagle says $416 mln pact with China's HNA fails to pass regulator
July 26, 2017 / 3:50 AM / in an hour

U.S. firm Global Eagle says $416 mln pact with China's HNA fails to pass regulator

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Global Eagle Entertainment Inc said a $416 million investment pact made last year with a unit of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd has been called off after failing to receive regulatory approval.

Global Eagle, in a securities filing late on Tuesday, said the companies did not secure approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) before the "outside date" under the investment agreement.

In November, Global Eagle and HNA unit Beijing Shareco Technologies Co Ltd said Shareco would acquire up to 34.9 percent of the U.S. firm for about $416 million and become its single largest shareholder.

The pair also planned to form a Chinese joint venture focused on in-flight connectivity and entertainment.

HNA and Beijing Shareco did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu)

