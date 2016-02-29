FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GRAPHIC-Central banks' money printing loses its magic
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

GRAPHIC-Central banks' money printing loses its magic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Balance sheets of major central banks vs economic growth:

* reut.rs/1Th9HYJ

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Aggressive money printing by the world’s largest central banks is losing its impact on growth, putting a question mark over the globe’s economic future.

This realisation is prompting the world’s economic leaders to look for alternatives such as prodding the economy through reform although no big changes are immediately to hand.

A chart shows that while money printing helped the economy rebound after the 2008 crash, its effect on growth has since waned: reut.rs/1Th9HYJ

The European Central Bank has embarked on a 1.5 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) asset-buying programme, following in the footsteps of the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve, which has since stopped buying.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers declared on Saturday they needed to look beyond ultra-low interest rates and printing money to help the economy.

$1 = 0.9167 euros Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.