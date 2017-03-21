FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
TABLE-The world's most expensive and cheapest cities - EIU
March 21, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-The world's most expensive and cheapest cities - EIU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's twice-yearly list of the world's most expensive cities. Here is the ranking for the most expensive and cheapest cities:

MOST EXPENSIVE

1) Singapore

2) Hong Kong

3) Zurich

4) Tokyo

5) Osaka

6) Seoul

7=)Geneva

7=)Paris

9=)New York

9=)Copenhagen

LEAST EXPENSIVE

124=)New Delhi

124=)Bucharest

124=)Kiev

127=)Mumbai

127=)Chennai

127=)Algiers

130) Karachi

131) Bangalore (Bengalaru)

132) Lagos

133) Almaty

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

