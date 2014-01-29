FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesians still world's most bullish consumers, Americans less upbeat -survey
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 29, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesians still world's most bullish consumers, Americans less upbeat -survey

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. consumer sentiment dips in Q4 -Nielsen
    * Rising stock market helps boost Japan sentiment
    * Consumer picture across Europe very mixed
    * Asia, Gulf most optimistic markets

    By Susan Fenton
    LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesians remained the world's
most bullish consumers in the final quarter of 2013 while
Americans were slightly less willing to spend than in the
previous quarter, a global survey showed.
    In the euro zone, confidence rose sharply in Ireland, which
successfully completed its EU/IMF bailout programme late last
year, and improved in Germany and Spain.
    But sentiment plunged in France and Portugal and slipped in
Greece and Italy, according to the quarterly survey by global
information and insights company Nielsen.
    Countries in Asia, including India and China, and the Gulf
continued to dominate the list of most upbeat consumer markets
although Brazil, Denmark and Canada also featured in the top 10
markets, the survey, released on Wednesday, showed.
    The Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index stayed at 94 in
the fourth quarter for a third straight quarter, but was up 3
points from the same period a year earlier. A reading below 100,
however, signals still relatively low consumer morale.
    Consumer sentiment in the United States slipped four points
from a six-year high in the third quarter although it was five
points higher than in the fourth quarter of 2012.
    "The lack of additional recent improvement in U.S. consumer
sentiment is, in some measure, surprising given the improvements
in employment, stock market values and housing that occurred
over 2013," said Venkatesh Bala, chief economist at The
Cambridge Group, a part of Nielsen.
    "It is likely that this is a reflection of the uneven manner
in which such gains have been made, and also that levels of
underemployment and long-term unemployment remain high, with
many workers remaining discouraged and not participating in the
workforce."
    In Japan, stock market gains did seem to have an impact,
Nielsen said, helping consumer confidence jump by 6 points from
the third quarter to its highest level since 2005. Nielsen was
cautious about the outlook for Japanese consumer confidence in
the second half of this year however, given a planned increase
in sales tax in April.
    Nielsen was confident that despite a slip back at the end of
last year confidence in the United States, the world's biggest
consumer market, would pick up again in 2014 as economic growth
gains momentum, supporting the global economy.  
    "The positive growth trajectory for the U.S. is likely to
continue in 2014, and with continued improvement in job quantity
and quality, along with a housing recovery, U.S. consumer
sentiment is likely to grow as well," Bala said.
    The Nielsen survey was conducted between Nov. 11 and 29 and
covered more than 30,000 online consumers across 60 markets.

    
Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index in the fourth quarter,
2013 (change from Q3 survey in brackets):


 Top 10 index readings             Bottom 10 index readings   

 Indonesia             124 (+4)    Finland           67 (-1)   
 India                 115 (+3)    Slovakia          65 (+5) 
 Philippines           114 (-4)    Ukraine           63 (+4)    
 China                 111 (+1)    Romania, Bulgaria 62 (-4,-1) 
 
 Brazil, UAE           110 (+1.-1) Spain             58 (+2) 
 Thailand              109 (-3)    Serbia            54 (-2)    
     
 Denmark, Hong Kong    105 (+2,-1) France, Hungary   51(-10,+6) 
 Peru                  102 (+8)    South Korea       49 (-5)
 Saudi Arabia          101 (+4)    Greece            45 (-3)
 New Zealand, Canada   100 (+3,+3) Portugal, Croatia 44(-11,-4  
                               
                                   Slovenia, Italy       -3,-3)

---------------------------------------------------------------

  Global consumer confidence average      94 (0)            
  United States                           94 (-4)          
  Germany                                 95 (+3)          
  UK                                      84 (-3)
  Japan                                   80 (+6)


 Source: Nielsen

 (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.