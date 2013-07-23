FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Consumers more confident, less worried about jobs: global survey
July 23, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Consumers more confident, less worried about jobs: global survey

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects name of economist in para 5)
    * U.S., Chinese and Japanese consumers more upbeat in Q2
    * Indonesia remains most bullish consumer market
    * Portuguese most pessimistic

    By Susan Fenton
    LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Global consumer confidence rose
in the second quarter with more optimistic perceptions about
jobs, personal finances and spending intentions in the United
States, China and Japan, a survey shows.
    Indonesia remained the most bullish consumer market,
followed by the Philippines, which pushed India into third
place, according to the quarterly survey by global information
and insights company Nielsen.
    Portugal retained its position as the most pessimistic
consumer market in the survey, which was taken before a
political crisis in Portugal deepened. Hungary and Italy tied
for the second most downbeat markets. 
    As government budget cuts, tax rises and high unemployment
continued to weigh on households in Europe, consumer confidence
declined in 14 of 29 European markets.
    "The European consumer is in a holding pattern, and in fact,
at Nielsen we see a distinct set of tiers with German consumers
being the most confident, followed by consumers in the UK,
France, and then Italy and Greece where confidence is both low
and also falling," said Venkatesh Bala, chief economist at The
Cambridge Group, a part of Nielsen.
    The Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index rose 1 point
in the second quarter to 94, after rising 2 points in the
previous quarter. A reading below 100, however, signals
consumers are pessimistic overall about the outlook. 
    Consumer morale improved in the United States, the world's
biggest economy, reflecting increasing employment opportunities,
higher home prices and a rising stock market, Bala said.
    "When consumers feel richer and also more secure about
getting a job or keeping their job, that naturally makes them
more confident ... It's the reverse of what happened in
2008-2009 when job layoffs soared and house prices collapsed
along with the bottoming of the stock market," Bala said.
    Japanese consumer confidence jumped in the wake of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive efforts to revive the economy.
    Confidence decreased in Latin America, for a second
consecutive quarter. However, consumers there and in the Asia
Pacific region remained most confident about the outlook for
jobs and their personal finances over the next 12 months.
    North Americans were most optimistic about immediate
spending intentions.
    Pakistan, Greece and Colombia saw the biggest increases in
consumer confidence between the first and second quarters
although Greece was still among the most depressed markets
globally. Confidence declined most sharply in Israel, Norway and
Mexico.
    The Nielsen survey was conducted between May 13 and May 31
and covered more than 29,000 online consumers across 58 markets.
    Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index in the second
quarter, 2013 (change from Q1 survey in brackets):       
     
   Top 10 index readings             Bottom 10 index readings   
    
   Indonesia             124 (+2)    Poland           63 (+1)   
   Philippines           121 (+3)    Slovakia/Romania 62 (0,+5) 
   India                 118 (-2)    Bulgaria         61 (+4)   
 
   Thailand              114 (-1)    France           53 (-1)   
 
   Brazil/China          110 (-2,+2) S.Korea          51 (0)   
   UAE/HK                107 (-1,-1) Spain            48 (+2)   
  
   Malaysia              103 (-4)    Greece           47 (+7)  
   Saudi Arabia          100 (+4)    Croatia          45 (+2)   
   Peru                   99 (+1)    Hungary/Italy    41 (-1,-3)
   Switzerland            98 (-2)    Portugal         33 (0)

 ---------------------------------------------------------------
        
  Global consumer confidence average      94 (+1)            
  United States                           96 (+3)          
  Germany                                 90 (0)          
  UK                                      79 (+4)
  Japan                                   78 (+5)           
   
  Source: Nielsen         

 

 (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

