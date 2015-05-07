FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-World food prices fall to near 5-year low in April - UN FAO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-World food prices fall to near 5-year low in April - UN FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph, adds dropped word “Organization” in second paragraph; fixes coding for media subscribers)

ROME, May 7 (Reuters) - Global food prices fell in April to their lowest since June 2010 with prices sliding for most commodities, led by dairy, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 171 points in April, 1.2 percent below its reading in March.

The FAO lowered its forecast for world cereal production in 2015-16 to 2.509 billion tonnes, below the March forecast of 2.548 billion tonnes.

Cereal stocks at the end of the 2015-16 season are now forecast to reach 626.6 million tonnes, down from a previous reading of 645.6 million tonnes. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.