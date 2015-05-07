FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-World food prices fall to near 5-year low in April - UN FAO
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-World food prices fall to near 5-year low in April - UN FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show forecasts are new for 2015-16 season, removes comparison with previous month)

ROME, May 7 (Reuters) - Global food prices fell in April to their lowest since June 2010 with prices sliding for most commodities, led by dairy, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 171 points in April, 1.2 percent below its reading in March.

The FAO forecast world cereal production would decline by 1.5 percent in 2015 to 2.509 billion tonnes.

Cereal stocks at the end of the 2015-16 season are forecast to reach 626.6 million tonnes, lower than the 645.6 million tonnes seen in 2014-15. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella and Dale Hudson)

