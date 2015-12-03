FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

World food prices fall 1.6 pct in November - FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 3 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in November for the first time in three months, pulled down by a strong dollar and ample supplies, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 156.7 points in November against a revised 159.3 points the month before.

The 1.6 percent decreased follows two consecutive months of gains. Food on international markets in November was 18 percent cheaper than one year ago, FAO said.

FAO cut its forecast for world cereal output in 2015-16 to 2.527 billion tonnes, from a previous estimate of 2.530 billion tonnes. It lowered its world wheat output forecast for 2015/16 to 734.5 million tonnes from 736.2 million tonnes previously. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

