World food prices continue decline in 2016 - UN FAO

ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in January, dragged down by price drops for all food commodities and particularly steep losses for sugar and dairy, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 150.4 points in January against a revised 153.4 points the month before.

The 1.9 percent decrease from December follows an almost 19 percent slide throughout 2015, the fourth consecutive annual decline. Food on international markets in January was 16 percent cheaper than one year ago, FAO said.

FAO forecast world cereal output in 2015 would reach 2.531 billion tonnes, 3.9 million tonnes more than its last forecast, mainly due to positive revisions for wheat production, but still 1.2 percent below 2014’s record harvest.

Early prospects for cereal crops in 2016 are mixed, FAO said, partly due to El Nino-associated weather patterns.