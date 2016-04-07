FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World food prices edge up in March - FAO
April 7, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

World food prices edge up in March - FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 7 (Reuters) - World food prices edged up in March, as sharp rises in sugar and vegetable oil prices more than offset a plunge in dairy prices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 151.0 points in March against a downwardly revised 149.5 points the month before.

The index remains near a seven-year low after four consecutive annual declines.

FAO gave its first forecast for world cereals output in 2016-17 at 2.521 billion tonnes, which would be 4 million tonnes lower than last year’s level but still the third-highest performance on record.

Food prices on international markets in March were almost 12 percent lower than a year ago, FAO said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Crispian Balmer)

