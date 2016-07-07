World food prices rise for fifth straight month in June - FAO

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - World food prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, led by a surge in the sugar price and increases for most other food commodities, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 163.4 points in June against a revised 156.7 points the month before.

The index was only one percent below June last year, and the 4.2 percent gain from May was its biggest monthly increase in the past four years, FAO said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)