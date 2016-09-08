FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
World food prices rise to highest since May 2015 in August - FAO
September 8, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

World food prices rise to highest since May 2015 in August - FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 8 (Reuters) - World food prices rose in August to their highest since May 2015, led by dairy, oils and sugar, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 165.6 points in August, 1.9 percent above the month before.

The index was almost 7 percent above August last year.

FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production in the 2016-17 season to nearly 2.566 billion tonnes, 40 million tonnes higher than in 2015.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer

