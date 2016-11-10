FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World food prices rise 0.7 pct in October - UN FAO
November 10, 2016

World food prices rise 0.7 pct in October - UN FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - World food prices rose slightly in October as increases in sugar, dairy and cereal prices outweighed declines in oils and meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 172.6 points in October, 0.7 percent above the month before.

The index was 9.1 percent above its level in October last year.

FAO marginally raised its forecast for world cereal production in the 2016-17 season to 2.571 billion tonnes, 1.5 percent higher than 2015's output. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
