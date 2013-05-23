GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S., Chinese factories struggle, Fed hints at less stimulus

* Chinese factory activity declines in May - PMI

* U.S. manufacturing activity hits seven-month low

* Euro zone downturn eases slightly

* Data and comments from Bernanke send shares plummeting

By Andy Bruce and Steven C. Johnson

LONDON/NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Chinese factory activity declined in May for the first time in seven months and U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest clip since October, suggesting it may take a while before the global economy starts to pick up steam.

Thursday’s downbeat business surveys from the world’s top two economies, however, may not assuage some of the market fears stoked this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who hinted that the U.S. central bank could soon scale back monthly bond purchases provided the economy maintained recent momentum.

Stock markets around the world tumbled after Bernanke’s remarks on Wednesday and extended losses once the Chinese factory data was released.

Separate surveys showed the downturn in the 17-country euro zone eased slightly this month, though businesses continued to suffer from a chronic lack of new orders, which should inhibit any meaningful near-term recovery.

In the United States, financial data firm Markit said falling overseas demand and government belt-tightening at home helped push its U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index to a seven-month low of 51.9 in May from 52.1 the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said the data suggested that manufacturing, which had its best quarter in two years during the first three months of 2013, would provide only a modest boost to overall U.S. growth in the second quarter.

But recent improvement in the labor market, highlighted by a bigger-than-expected decline in applications for initial jobless benefits last week, and rising home prices have suggested the U.S. economy is recovering more quickly than its peers.

That has raised the prospect that the Fed could, as Bernanke suggested on Wednesday, reduce its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases at one of its “next few meetings.”

“You can argue both sides, as you see some indicators that are clearly improving and others that are still weak, and that shows how difficult a position the Fed is in,” said Omer Esiner, market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. “But the propensity seems to be to wind down sooner rather than later.”

CHINA STUMBLES

More troubling for global growth was news that China’s massive manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since October, with the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index dipping to 49.6 from 50.4 in April.

“Hopes of a significant recovery (in China) are looking misplaced,” said Andrew Kenningham, global economist at Capital Economics in London. “If you look at the global picture overall, it’s slightly weaker than expected but not dramatically so.”

The data, coupled with hawkish comments from Bernanke, pulled MSCI’s world equity index down 1.8 percent, with Japan’s Nikkei index plummeting 7.3 percent.

China’s factory data could also sharpen a dilemma for policymakers in Beijing, who must decide whether to provide some stimulus of their own to stabilize activity or tolerate an orderly slowdown while focusing on reducing the country’s dependence on exports and investment, changes economists say would bring long-term benefits.

Yao Wei, economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said the debate favors policy inaction from Beijing for now, as long as economic growth remains above 7 percent.

“We don’t think it will trigger any cyclical policy move as long as the job market is fine,” she said. “China is really on a path of structural deceleration. It’s possible (to meet the growth target) but it’s becoming increasingly difficult.”

LIGHT AT THE END OF EUROPE‘S TUNNEL?

The euro zone PMI suggested the bloc’s economy is likely to contract again in the second quarter.

Markit’s flash Eurozone Services PMI, which surveys around 2,000 companies ranging from major banks to caterers, rose in May to 47.5, a three-month high, from 47.0 in April.

While that was a little better than economists polled by Reuters expected, the PMI has now spent 16 straight months below the 50 mark that divides growth and contraction.

“We see this as confirmation of our expectation that the euro zone economy will end its downtrend in the spring,” said Christoph Weil, analyst at Commerzbank.

“That said, a noticeable recovery is still not in sight; the economy will only grow slightly in the coming quarters and it will continue to feel like a recession.”

Survey compiler Markit said the surveys pointed to a second quarter contraction similar to the 0.3 percent one the euro zone suffered between January and March.