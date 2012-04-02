GLOBAL ECONOMY-US, Asia factories rev up while euro zone lags

* U.S. ISM index rises to 53.4 in March

* Euro zone factory sector contracts for eighth straight month

* Bloc’s downturn has spread to the core

* British factory PMI at 10-month high

* China official manufacturing PMI at 11-month high

By Jonathan Cable and Jason Lange

LONDON/WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Manufacturing strengthened in the United States and China in March while the euro zone contracted for the eighth straight month, underlining the uneven pace of global economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4, topping economists’ expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in leading Asian exporters China, South Korea and Taiwan, although output was still far from robust.

Reports from the euro zone, which is teetering on the brink of recession, showed the downturn in the region’s smaller nations has spread to core countries Germany and France, according to purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs) for March. The outlook was grim as new orders fell across the region for the 10th month.

“We are probably through the weakest for the global backdrop in terms of the major economies already, but they are now coming out at different paces,” said Jeavon Lolay, head of global research at Lloyds Banking Group.

“Asia is going to lead the global economy, with the United States not too far behind, leading the developed economies, but Europe will be the laggard.”

Still, the U.S. data also showed some hints of weakness. The indices for new orders and exports slipped, while inventories rose, pointing to softening demand. That gives reason for caution over the pace of factory growth in the months ahead.

“Any unexpected softening of orders over the next few months would likely be followed quickly by slowdown in production and hiring,” said HSBC economist Ryan Wang.

Casting a further shadow on the outlook for the global economy, a private survey of Chinese factories by HSBC in March painted a much gloomier picture than the government reading.

But U.S. job prospects, which are critical to the sustainability of the recovery, brightened. ISM’s employment index rose to 56.1 from 53.2 and comments from U.S. businesses were upbeat, suggesting that U.S. factories are still hiring. The March payrolls report due on F rid ay is expected to show 203,000 jobs were added, including 20,000 positions in factories, which have helped drive gains in U.S. employment in recent months.

EUROPEAN SLUMP

U.S. stocks rose, while prices for U.S. government debt trimmed gains following the release of the ISM data.

In Europe, Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.7 last month from 49.0 in February, in line with a preliminary reading. It has been below the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction since August. A reading below 50 indicates activity in the sector is shrinking.

An economic slump will make it even harder for the 17-nation euro zone to overcome its debt crisis as it will depress tax revenues and hurt consumer spending.

Earlier data from Germany, Europe’s largest economy, showed its manufacturing sector contracted last month, and it was a similar story in neighboring France.

In Spain, struggling to implement austerity measures demanded by the European Union to meet tough deficit targets, the sector contracted for the 11th month. Manufacturing in Italy shrank for an eighth month.

Periphery countries have borne the brunt of the sharp downturn as their own austerity measures continue to hamper a return to growth, particularly in Greece, where the sharp decline in manufacturing continued last month.

“The euro zone economy remains extremely sluggish,” said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.

In an effort to stimulate growth and boost liquidity, the European Central Bank has cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 1 percent and pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system. But is now expected to adopt a wait-and-see approach.

SINK OR SWIM

Asia’s economic fate remains closely tied to that of its export customers in the United States and Europe. Demand in the latter still looks sluggish, even though the euro zone debt crisis poses less of an immediate threat to global economic stability and U.S. data has shown a bit more bounce.

The brighter Asian figures, released on Sunday and Monday, still suggested economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2012. China appeared to be headed for its weakest quarter since early 2009, at the depths of the global financial crisis.

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index hit an 11-month high with a stronger-than-expected reading of 53.1, which was much stronger than HSBC’s reading of 48.3. The latter focuses on smaller firms than the official PMI.

“The upside surprise in China’s manufacturing PMI is welcome, and should help quell excessive fears of a ‘hard landing’ in China,” said Vishnu Varathan, an economist with Mizuho in Singapore.

“But equally, we should not be lulled into thinking that China has turned a corner either. Global conditions continue to be highly uncertain, notwithstanding the stabilization in Europe and ‘green shoots’ in the U.S.”

JPMorgan’s global PMI edged down to 51.1 from 51.2.