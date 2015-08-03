FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global July factory growth muted as order growth eases -PMI
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Global July factory growth muted as order growth eases -PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global factory activity remained muted in July and with new orders barely accelerating there is unlikely to be much improvement this month, a business survey showed on Monday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), produced with Markit, held steady at June’s 51.0 last month, matching April’s near two-year low.

July was the 32nd month the index has been above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, although factories were forced to cut prices to encourage trade and ran down old orders for a fourth month.

New order growth also eased last month, with the sub index falling to its second lowest level in two years.

“The lackluster trend in new orders suggests the soft growth patch may continue in the coming months,” said Joseph Lupton, senior economist at JPMorgan.

The global PMI combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.