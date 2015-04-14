FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO cuts world trade growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016
April 14, 2015

WTO cuts world trade growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 14 (Reuters) - Global goods trade will grow by 3.3 percent this year and by 4.0 percent in 2016, less than previously forecast, mainly due to sluggish economic growth, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

“We expect trade to continue its slow recovery but with economic growth still fragile and continued geopolitical tensions, this trend could easily be undermined,” WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said.

The WTO figures are based on economic growth estimates from organisations including the International Monetary Fund, which will update its forecasts later on Tuesday. WTO chief economist Robert Koopman said the new IMF figures would be “in the same ballpark” and would not affect the WTO’s forecast. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

