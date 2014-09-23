FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-WTO cuts world trade growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-WTO cuts world trade growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes previous figure to 4.7 from 4.6 percent)

GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - World trade in goods will grow by 3.1 percent this year, much less than the 4.7 percent forecast in April this year, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

The WTO said it cut the forecast due to weak economic growth and muted import demand in first half of 2014. It added trade growth in 2015 was likely to be 4.0 percent, rather than the 5.3 percent expected in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.