FOREX-Dollar index dips further after ADP U.S. private jobs data

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar added slight losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as ADP said U.S. companies hired fewer workers than analysts forecast in September, raising doubts about job gains in the government's payrolls report due later this week.

The dollar index was last down 0.09 percent at 96.080 after falling to 96.061 shortly after the release of the latest ADP National Employment Report, which showed private job growth of 154,000 last month compared with an expected 166,000 increase among economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)