FOREX-Dollar index near session low after Fed's Beige Book

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar held near its session low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book on the U.S. economy showed a strong U.S. currency has restrained tourism and manufacturing.

The U.S. central bank’s report also said the labor market improved further from mid-August into early October.

The dollar index was last down 0.65 percent at 94.142 after hitting a 3-1/2 week low of 94.114. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)