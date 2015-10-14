FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar index near session low after Fed's Beige Book
October 14, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar index near session low after Fed's Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar held near its session low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book on the U.S. economy showed a strong U.S. currency has restrained tourism and manufacturing.

The U.S. central bank’s report also said the labor market improved further from mid-August into early October.

The dollar index was last down 0.65 percent at 94.142 after hitting a 3-1/2 week low of 94.114. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

