FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yen soars as BOJ's Kuroda plays down helicopter money talk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Yen soars as BOJ's Kuroda plays down helicopter money talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The yen surged by 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday after Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda said there was no need or possibility of the bank seeking to stimulate the economy directly with "helicopter money".

Kuroda also told BBC Radio 4 in an interview there was no significant limitation on Japan's ability to further ease monetary policy if necessary.

But with currency investors betting on an aggressive round of stimulus by Tokyo starting at next week's Bank of Japan meeting, his cooling of talk of more direct targeting of cash injections to consumers and businesses drove the yen higher.

Down on the day before Kuroda's comments, the yen surged to as strong as 105.85 yen per dollar, almost 1 percent up on the day. It was also 0.8 percent higher against the euro at 116.78 yen.

"It has really shifted just now, all on that one line from Kuroda," said a dealer with an international bank in London. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.