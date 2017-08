NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to a near 14-year peak against a basket of currencies on Friday as a renewed sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market pushed benchmark yields to their highest levels since early December.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against six major currencies was last up 0.4 percent at 101.33 after touching 101.48, which was the highest since April 2003. (Reporting by Richard Leong)