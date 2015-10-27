FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro slips vs dollar after U.S. home prices data
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Euro slips vs dollar after U.S. home prices data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro briefly tipped into negative territory against the dollar on Tuesday as U.S. home price appreciation resumed in August, soothing worries the domestic housing sector may be cooling rapidly in the third quarter.

An index of home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas compiled by S&P and Case-Shiller rose 0.1 percent in August, matching the median forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. It rebounded from a 0.2 percent decline in July.

The euro slipped to a U.S. session low of $1.1045 shortly after the latest housing data. It was last at $1.1057, little changed from late Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.