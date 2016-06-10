FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to largest since February -CFTC and Reuters
June 10, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to largest since February -CFTC and Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, with net longs rising to their highest in four months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $11.30 billion in the week ended June 7, from $4.86 billion the previous week.

Sterling net shorts expanded to their largest in three years roughly three weeks ahead of a crucial vote about Britain’s future in the European Union. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

