UPDATE 2-Speculators cut net shorts vs sterling, net longs in dollar ahead of 'Brexit' vote
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Speculators cut net shorts vs sterling, net longs in dollar ahead of 'Brexit' vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds tables)
    June 17 (Reuters) - Currency speculators reduced their net
short positions against the British pound in the latest week,
ahead of a crucial vote about Britain's future in the European
Union, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The net short positions held by speculators against sterling
had risen to a three-year high in the previous week. The
positions were tracked through Tuesday, nine days before the
June 23 referendum on Britain's membership in the EU, commonly
referred to as the "Brexit" vote.
    Speculators' reduction of net short positions came in the
face of an ongoing decline in the pound due to investor jitters
as some polls showed growing support for the "Leave" camp. The
pound declined by around 3 percent against the dollar during the
June 7-14 timeframe.
    Even though speculators reduced the number of bearish bets
against sterling, longer-term investors and those looking to
hedge other bets reduced exposure to sterling at the same time,
driving down its price against the dollar. 
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    Sterling on Friday rose over 1 percent and hit a one-week
high against the dollar in the wake of the shooting death of
British Member of Parliament Jo Cox, an advocate for the
"Remain" movement to stay in the EU. 
    Analysts said Cox's death increased the likelihood Britain
would stay in the EU or that leaders would postpone the
referendum. 
    Meanwhile, speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a fourth
straight week, but reduced their net long positions by more than
$8 billion, CFTC data showed. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $2.72
billion in the week ended June 14 from $11.3 billion the
previous week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-6.561 billion
         14 Jun 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             77,703            68,237
 Short            22,013            25,384
 Net              55,690            42,853
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $7.913 billion
         14 Jun 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            104,510            93,492
 Short           160,999           160,604
 Net             -56,489           -67,112
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $3.234 billion
         14 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             61,706           36,337
 Short            98,367          102,636
 Net             -36,661          -66,299
 
 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse and Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
