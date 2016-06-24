FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Speculators raise net shorts vs sterling in week before 'Brexit' -CFTC data
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Speculators raise net shorts vs sterling in week before 'Brexit' -CFTC data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their net short positions against the British pound in the week before the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The number of contracts for net short positions against the pound rose by more than 15,000 for the week ending June 21. That was still well below a five-year high touched during the week ending June 7 when net short positions rose to more than 66,000.

Britain held its landmark vote in which citizens decided to leave the European Union on Thursday.

Speculators raised their net long bets on the U.S. dollar to $6.62 billion. Investors had cut bets by nearly $8 billion the week before to around $2.7 billion, the smallest net long positions since April 12.

Net long positions on Japan's yen, a traditional safe-haven currency, decreased during the week.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler

