a year ago
UPDATE 1-Speculators cut sterling shorts, dollar longs post-Brexit -CFTC, Reuters data
July 1, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut sterling shorts, dollar longs post-Brexit -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on dollar, yen longs, sterling short
contracts, quote)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    July 1 (Reuters) - Currency speculators reduced their net
short position on the  British pound in the week after the
United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to
Reuters estimates and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    Speculators also trimmed net U.S. dollar longs to $3.01
billion in the week ended June 28, from $6.62 billion the
previous week. After going short for five weeks starting around
mid-April, speculators have turned long the dollar for a sixth
straight week.  
    The number of net short contracts on the pound fell to
42,711 contracts in the week ended June 28, from 51,947 the
previous week. Net short sterling contracts had hit a three-year
high two weeks before the British referendum. It had also posted
its largest increase in five years.
    Sterling was down 8 percent against the dollar for
June and nearly 10 percent so far this year.
    "The gradually evolving consequences of last week's Brexit
decision are likely to continue placing pressure on sterling, at
least in the short to medium term," said James Chen, senior
market analyst at Forex.com in New jersey.
    "To the downside, a key psychological support target can be
found at $1.3000. Any further breakdown below $1.3000 could
likely open the way for significantly further losses into the
mid-to-high $1.2000's."
    The safe-haven yen benefited from Brexit uncertainty, with
net long contracts rising to 59,570, the largest since early
May. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         28 Jun 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             85,493            79,398
 Short            25,743            27,102
 Net              59,750            52,296
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $8.566 billion
         28 Jun 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            109,580            88,639
 Short           171,514           149,985
 Net             -61,934           -61,346
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $3.561 billion
         28 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,274           41,707
 Short            85,985           93,654
 Net             -42,711          -51,947
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-1.383 billion
         28 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,905           24,016
 Short            12,038           17,635
 Net              10,867            6,381
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-0.61 billion
         28 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,675           40,664
 Short            30,726           38,069
 Net               7,949            2,595
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $0.144 billion 
         28 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             32,556           38,611
 Short            34,508           45,654
 Net              -1,952           -7,043
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.735 billion
         28 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,390           13,509
 Short            78,717           82,389
 Net             -65,327          -68,880
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.199 billion 
         28 Jun 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,798           30,013
 Short            32,624           33,058
 Net              -2,826           -3,045
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
