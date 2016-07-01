UPDATE 1-Speculators cut sterling shorts, dollar longs post-Brexit -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds table, details on dollar, yen longs, sterling short contracts, quote) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss July 1 (Reuters) - Currency speculators reduced their net short position on the British pound in the week after the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to Reuters estimates and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. Speculators also trimmed net U.S. dollar longs to $3.01 billion in the week ended June 28, from $6.62 billion the previous week. After going short for five weeks starting around mid-April, speculators have turned long the dollar for a sixth straight week. The number of net short contracts on the pound fell to 42,711 contracts in the week ended June 28, from 51,947 the previous week. Net short sterling contracts had hit a three-year high two weeks before the British referendum. It had also posted its largest increase in five years. Sterling was down 8 percent against the dollar for June and nearly 10 percent so far this year. "The gradually evolving consequences of last week's Brexit decision are likely to continue placing pressure on sterling, at least in the short to medium term," said James Chen, senior market analyst at Forex.com in New jersey. "To the downside, a key psychological support target can be found at $1.3000. Any further breakdown below $1.3000 could likely open the way for significantly further losses into the mid-to-high $1.2000's." The safe-haven yen benefited from Brexit uncertainty, with net long contracts rising to 59,570, the largest since early May. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 85,493 79,398 Short 25,743 27,102 Net 59,750 52,296 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.566 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 109,580 88,639 Short 171,514 149,985 Net -61,934 -61,346 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.561 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 43,274 41,707 Short 85,985 93,654 Net -42,711 -51,947 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-1.383 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 22,905 24,016 Short 12,038 17,635 Net 10,867 6,381 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-0.61 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 38,675 40,664 Short 30,726 38,069 Net 7,949 2,595 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.144 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 32,556 38,611 Short 34,508 45,654 Net -1,952 -7,043 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.735 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 13,390 13,509 Short 78,717 82,389 Net -65,327 -68,880 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.199 billion 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 29,798 30,013 Short 32,624 33,058 Net -2,826 -3,045 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)