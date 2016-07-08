FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Speculators boost dollar, yen bets 2 weeks after Brexit -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Currency speculators raised their net long position on the U.S. dollar and the yen as they sought safety two weeks after the United Kingdom's shock vote to exit the European Union.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.18 billion in the week ended July 5, from $3.01 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 49,031 contracts in the latest week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
