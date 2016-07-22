FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. dollar net longs rise; sterling shorts surge to 3-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted their net long U.S. dollar position this week, to the highest since early June, as investors were encouraged by a spate of strong U.S. economic data that supports expectations of at least one interest rate hike in 2016.

The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $10.42 billion in the week ended July 19 from $8.01 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 74,386 contracts in the latest week, the highest since June 2013, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

