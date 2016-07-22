FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs rise; sterling shorts surge to 3-year high-CFTC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs rise; sterling shorts surge to 3-year high-CFTC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, euro, sterling, yen
contracts)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    July 22 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted their net long U.S.
dollar position this week, to the highest since early June, as
investors were encouraged by a spate of strong U.S. economic
data that reinforces expectations of at least one interest rate
hike in 2016.
    The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$10.42 billion in the week ended July 19 from $8.01 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    Dollar net longs rose for a third straight week. Since the
release of the strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls number on July 8,
the dollar has gained nearly 2 percent.
    "We have witnessed nine consecutive days of dollar buying
per our iFlow U.S. dollar FX indicator," said Samarjit Shankar,
head of iFlow and quant strategies at BNY Mellon in Boston.
    "Whether this is sustained remains to be seen, but it is
clear that the dollar's fortunes will have a major impact on
central bank policies globally."  
    Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 74,386
contracts in the latest week, the highest since June 2013, data
showed.
    The British pound has been hammered since the country's
shock vote a month ago to exit the European Union. A slew of
downbeat data such as the drop in manufacturing activity has
weighed on sterling, prompting expectations of further easing.
    Money markets now show markets pricing in chances of at
least two rate cuts over the next six months. 
    Sterling fell 8 percent against the dollar in June and so
far in July, the pound has lost another 1.6 percent.
    Speculators, meanwhile, remained bearish on the euro,
boosting net short contracts to 99,891. That's the largest short
position on the euro since January.
    Sentiment on the yen has also dipped a little bit, with long
contracts falling a little bit to 39,353, the smallest since
early June.
    BNY's Shankar said the bank has seen yen net selling for
eight straight days. 
    The Bank of Japan holds a monetary policy meeting next week
and Shankar thinks the central bank will hold the "status quo"
for now.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-5.677 billion
         19 Jul 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             79,864            85,364
 Short            40,511            37,819
 Net              39,353            47,545
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $12.116 billion
         19 Jul 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            111,578           107,635
 Short           211,469           195,295
 Net             -99,891           -87,660
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $4.971 billion
         19 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             27,959           39,999
 Short           102,345          100,066
 Net             -74,386          -60,067
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.849 billion
         19 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,191           23,330
 Short            18,504           16,612
 Net               4,687            6,718
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-1.317 billion
         19 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,086           39,963
 Short            21,018           22,788
 Net              22,068           17,175
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-1.236 billion 
         19 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             61,642           45,938
 Short            28,211           29,722
 Net              33,431           16,216
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.014 billion
         19 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,675           28,648
 Short            64,041           65,820
 Net             -39,366          -37,172
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.074 billion 
         19 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,156           31,694
 Short            26,983           30,683
 Net               2,173            1,011
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.