a year ago
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Speculators cut long U.S. dollar bets to lowest in 7 weeks -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, shaving net longs to their lowest in seven weeks, as investors remained uncertain on whether the Federal Reserve would raise rates this year.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.34 billion in the week ended Aug. 23, from $9.81 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. This week's net long position was the smallest since early July.

Sterling net short positions edged up to 94,978 contracts, another record high, the data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
