a year ago
UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs at 7-wk low; pound shorts at all-time high again-CFTC, Reuters
August 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs at 7-wk low; pound shorts at all-time high again-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, yen net longs,
sterling net short contracts)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    Aug 26 (Reuters) - Speculators pared favorable bets on the
U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, shaving net longs to
their lowest in seven weeks, as investors remained uncertain on
whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this
year.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.34
billion in the week ended Aug. 23 from $9.81 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
This week's net long position was the smallest since early July.
    Investors continued to grapple with the Fed's tightening
time line, as they pored over U.S. data and parsed every comment
from U.S. central bank officials on clues as to when rates might
rise.
    For the last few weeks, the dollar has been trading weaker
as U.S. data came out mostly mixed, even as most Fed speakers
flagged a rate hike at least once this year going into Friday's
speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.  
    Even while Yellen and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
tag-teamed on Friday to signal that rates could rise again this
year, some dollar bulls remained unconvinced. 
    "Certainly, the discussion about raising rates offers an
initial, hawkish hue to her speech, but the broader implication
that the Fed's cyclical peak in rates will be lower than
previously anticipated - real neutral rate is near zero and
inflation won't reach 2.0 percent for a few years - has hurt the
U.S. dollar," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at
DailyFX.com in New York.
    So far this year, the dollar index has fallen more
than 3 percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent
    Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, edged up to 94,978
contracts, another record high, the data showed. The pound's net
short position has hit record highs for six straight weeks.
    The UK currency has been buffeted by actions of the Bank of
England a few weeks ago when it cut interest rates and restarted
bond purchases in a move to mitigate the impact of Britain's
vote to exit the European Union.
    Since Britain's vote on June 23, the pound has fallen nearly
12 percent against the dollar.    
    Data also showed that speculators raised net long positions
on the yen to 60,316 contracts, their highest since early July.
    BNY Mellon's data showed that the yen has been the
most bought G10 currency over the last two weeks. The bank said
yen inflows this month were five times stronger than the average
flows for the Japanese currency in the past year.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-7.522 billion
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             90,387            88,273
 Short            30,071            32,267
 Net              60,316            56,006
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $10.831 billion
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long            105,374           103,060
 Short           182,032           195,568
 Net             -76,658           -92,508
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $7.83 billion
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             35,850           35,890
 Short           130,828          130,128
 Net             -94,978          -94,238
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.245 billion
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             20,921           19,996
 Short            19,036           21,541
 Net               1,885           -1,545
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-1.296 billion
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             50,097           46,118
 Short            33,363           33,645
 Net              16,734           12,473
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-3.256 billion 
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             71,011           68,945
 Short            28,254           27,832
 Net              42,757           41,113
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $0.769 billion
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             26,845           24,542
 Short            55,386           70,265
 Net             -28,541          -45,723
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.064 billion 
 23 Aug       Prior week  
 2016                     
 week                     
 Long             29,926           28,980
 Short            30,804           29,675
 Net                -878             -695
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
